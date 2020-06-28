430 Bridle Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78227 Valley High North
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Great home for rent in Stablewood! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath! - Great home for rent in Stablewood! The entrance leads you into the living area which is open to the kitchen. The kitchen boasts plenty of natural light and tons of counter space. Upstairs you have your laundry room and all bedrooms. Enjoy the large walk in closet in master with ceiling fan! Outside you will love the covered patio and large yard. Come check it out!
(RLNE5118523)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
