430 Bridle Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great home for rent in Stablewood! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath! - Great home for rent in Stablewood! The entrance leads you into the living area which is open to the kitchen. The kitchen boasts plenty of natural light and tons of counter space. Upstairs you have your laundry room and all bedrooms. Enjoy the large walk in closet in master with ceiling fan! Outside you will love the covered patio and large yard. Come check it out!



(RLNE5118523)