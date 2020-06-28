All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

430 Bridle Ridge

430 Bridle Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

430 Bridle Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78227
Valley High North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Great home for rent in Stablewood! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath! - Great home for rent in Stablewood! The entrance leads you into the living area which is open to the kitchen. The kitchen boasts plenty of natural light and tons of counter space. Upstairs you have your laundry room and all bedrooms. Enjoy the large walk in closet in master with ceiling fan! Outside you will love the covered patio and large yard. Come check it out!

(RLNE5118523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Bridle Ridge have any available units?
430 Bridle Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Bridle Ridge have?
Some of 430 Bridle Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Bridle Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
430 Bridle Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Bridle Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 430 Bridle Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 430 Bridle Ridge offer parking?
No, 430 Bridle Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 430 Bridle Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Bridle Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Bridle Ridge have a pool?
No, 430 Bridle Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 430 Bridle Ridge have accessible units?
No, 430 Bridle Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Bridle Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Bridle Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
