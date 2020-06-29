423 Mesa Hill

Amenities

Gorgeous home with in ground pool! Your very own backyard paradise! - This beautiful 5 bed 3 bath home is nestled on a cul de sac inside a gated community,in beautifulStone Oak. Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, and great food. You're sure to find something funto do. Enter the home under a beautiful cathedral ceiling entry way you cant help but love. Start your day with a delicious meal at the breakfastbar. Host dinner parties in the formal dining area. After a long day sit back and relax in your master bath garden tub. When it's hot, head to the backyard and cool off in your very own in-ground pool or head over to the community pool. This home has space for you, your hobbies, and your imagination. This is a must see!



School District: NEISD

Elem: Hardy Oak

Middle: Barbara Bush

High: Ronald Reagan



No Cats Allowed



