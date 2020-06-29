All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

423 Mesa Hill

423 Mesa Hill · No Longer Available
Location

423 Mesa Hill, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
Gorgeous home with in ground pool! Your very own backyard paradise! - This beautiful 5 bed 3 bath home is nestled on a cul de sac inside a gated community,in beautifulStone Oak. Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, and great food. You're sure to find something funto do. Enter the home under a beautiful cathedral ceiling entry way you cant help but love. Start your day with a delicious meal at the breakfastbar. Host dinner parties in the formal dining area. After a long day sit back and relax in your master bath garden tub. When it's hot, head to the backyard and cool off in your very own in-ground pool or head over to the community pool. This home has space for you, your hobbies, and your imagination. This is a must see!

School District: NEISD
Elem: Hardy Oak
Middle: Barbara Bush
High: Ronald Reagan

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3458716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Mesa Hill have any available units?
423 Mesa Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Mesa Hill have?
Some of 423 Mesa Hill's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Mesa Hill currently offering any rent specials?
423 Mesa Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Mesa Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Mesa Hill is pet friendly.
Does 423 Mesa Hill offer parking?
No, 423 Mesa Hill does not offer parking.
Does 423 Mesa Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Mesa Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Mesa Hill have a pool?
Yes, 423 Mesa Hill has a pool.
Does 423 Mesa Hill have accessible units?
No, 423 Mesa Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Mesa Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Mesa Hill does not have units with dishwashers.

