All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 423 Blue Star St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
423 Blue Star St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

423 Blue Star St

423 Blue Star · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
King William
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Experience the ultimate lifestyle in the heart of downtown San Antonio. It will feel like an everyday vacation living right on the Riverwalk!

The interior finishes are stunning and include quartz countertops, tile backsplash, wood or concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, contemporary lighting and fixtures and oversized closets.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool, two pet parks, a multi-level parking garage, bicycle storage and repair station, a media room, gaming tables, fitness center and Wi-Fi caf
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Blue Star St have any available units?
423 Blue Star St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Blue Star St have?
Some of 423 Blue Star St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Blue Star St currently offering any rent specials?
423 Blue Star St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Blue Star St pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Blue Star St is pet friendly.
Does 423 Blue Star St offer parking?
Yes, 423 Blue Star St offers parking.
Does 423 Blue Star St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Blue Star St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Blue Star St have a pool?
Yes, 423 Blue Star St has a pool.
Does 423 Blue Star St have accessible units?
No, 423 Blue Star St does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Blue Star St have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Blue Star St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio