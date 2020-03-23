All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

419 Queen Anne Court - 01

419 Queen Anne Ct · No Longer Available
Location

419 Queen Anne Ct, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2019. Huge first floor unit in quiet Mahncke Park triplex. Features include hardwood floors, washer/dryer connections, high ceilings, big eat in kitchen with maple butcher block counter tops, mosaic tile back splash and the original built in butler's pantry. There is a nice sized laundry room with washer and dryer connections. This apartment has about 953 square feet of space, including a living room and separate dining room that could double as a home office. Walk in closet off hallway. Don't miss the front porch swing!

this is a non smoking property. Listing broker is owner. Cat or small dog considered on case by case basis with excellent references, pet agreement and additional deposit.
Triplex in popular Mahncke Park neighborhood. Excellent location near Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio Botanical Gardens, Witte Museum and Brackenridge Park. Situated on one of the better streets in Mahncke Park, with quick access to Braodway and US 281.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 have any available units?
419 Queen Anne Court - 01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 have?
Some of 419 Queen Anne Court - 01's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 currently offering any rent specials?
419 Queen Anne Court - 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 is pet friendly.
Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 offer parking?
Yes, 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 offers parking.
Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 have a pool?
No, 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 does not have a pool.
Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 have accessible units?
No, 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Queen Anne Court - 01 does not have units with dishwashers.
