419 Queen Anne Court - 01

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2019. Huge first floor unit in quiet Mahncke Park triplex. Features include hardwood floors, washer/dryer connections, high ceilings, big eat in kitchen with maple butcher block counter tops, mosaic tile back splash and the original built in butler's pantry. There is a nice sized laundry room with washer and dryer connections. This apartment has about 953 square feet of space, including a living room and separate dining room that could double as a home office. Walk in closet off hallway. Don't miss the front porch swing!



this is a non smoking property. Listing broker is owner. Cat or small dog considered on case by case basis with excellent references, pet agreement and additional deposit.

Triplex in popular Mahncke Park neighborhood. Excellent location near Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio Botanical Gardens, Witte Museum and Brackenridge Park. Situated on one of the better streets in Mahncke Park, with quick access to Braodway and US 281.