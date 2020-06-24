All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 418 CLAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
418 CLAY
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

418 CLAY

418 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

418 Clay Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Urban living in the heart of downtown, enjoy the lifestyle of a free standing "condo" with yard but no maintenance! Short walk to the Riverwalk, Blue Star and Southtown. Contemporary interior style with farmhouse-chic architecture makes this one of the most unique properties in downtown San Antonio. Light & open floor plan with wood floors in living areas/bedrooms and a modern kitchen. A large covered porch extends your living space to the outdoors. Recent price change to lease quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 CLAY have any available units?
418 CLAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 418 CLAY currently offering any rent specials?
418 CLAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 CLAY pet-friendly?
No, 418 CLAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 418 CLAY offer parking?
No, 418 CLAY does not offer parking.
Does 418 CLAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 CLAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 CLAY have a pool?
No, 418 CLAY does not have a pool.
Does 418 CLAY have accessible units?
No, 418 CLAY does not have accessible units.
Does 418 CLAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 CLAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 CLAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 CLAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio