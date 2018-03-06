415 CABLE DR

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$200 off 1st full months rent w/1 yr Lease. New flooring thruout, recent paint, large yard on corner, lots storage, near bus line, open floor plan, washer connection only off breakfast area. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info.