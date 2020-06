Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready and close to USAA and Medical Center! This immaculate townhome features open floor plan, new granite countertops, ceramic tile downstairs, new paint throughout, new flooring upstairs , new fixtures and beautifully updated bathrooms. Includes new stainless dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker and stove, microwave and stackable washer and dryer.