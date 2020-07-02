4110 Mesa Cove

Amenities
Brand New Home ready for tenants immediately! Please view photos to see map of location of property. This 3 bed 2 bath is a great opportunity - granite countertops, modern flooring, two-car garage! Master suite has full bath & walk-in closet! New sod will be placed in front & back yard after tenant move-in - tenant is required to water front & backyard DAILY for a month. Owner will cover 1st month's water bill. After 1st month, tenant will be responsible for water bill & to water at least twice a week. Currently no pet property. 303 S Acme Rd is location of model home - please use to find home since address does not populate.