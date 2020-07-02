4110 Mesa Cove

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Home ready for tenants immediately! Please view photos to see map of location of property. This 3 bed 2 bath is a great opportunity - granite countertops, modern flooring, two-car garage! Master suite has full bath & walk-in closet! New sod will be placed in front & back yard after tenant move-in - tenant is required to water front & backyard DAILY for a month. Owner will cover 1st month's water bill. After 1st month, tenant will be responsible for water bill & to water at least twice a week. Currently no pet property. 303 S Acme Rd is location of model home - please use to find home since address does not populate.