4048 Comanche Sunrise

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$950-3Bed/1Bath - Low Security Deposit - Property Id: 278625



Available May 25th! Freshly painted home with updated bathroom. Large backyard and close to Military bases and major highways. All major appliances included; Viewings for this home will be May 11th (8am - 11am); May 12th(4pm-7pm); Please call/text 30 minutes prior to viewing property and remember to wear your masks. Thanks, in advance. 210-587-9509

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278625

Property Id 278625



(RLNE5774521)