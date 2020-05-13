All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

4048 Comanche Sunrise

4048 Comanche Sunrise · No Longer Available
Location

4048 Comanche Sunrise, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$950-3Bed/1Bath - Low Security Deposit - Property Id: 278625

Available May 25th! Freshly painted home with updated bathroom. Large backyard and close to Military bases and major highways. All major appliances included; Viewings for this home will be May 11th (8am - 11am); May 12th(4pm-7pm); Please call/text 30 minutes prior to viewing property and remember to wear your masks. Thanks, in advance. 210-587-9509
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278625
Property Id 278625

(RLNE5774521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 Comanche Sunrise have any available units?
4048 Comanche Sunrise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4048 Comanche Sunrise have?
Some of 4048 Comanche Sunrise's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 Comanche Sunrise currently offering any rent specials?
4048 Comanche Sunrise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 Comanche Sunrise pet-friendly?
Yes, 4048 Comanche Sunrise is pet friendly.
Does 4048 Comanche Sunrise offer parking?
No, 4048 Comanche Sunrise does not offer parking.
Does 4048 Comanche Sunrise have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4048 Comanche Sunrise offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 Comanche Sunrise have a pool?
No, 4048 Comanche Sunrise does not have a pool.
Does 4048 Comanche Sunrise have accessible units?
No, 4048 Comanche Sunrise does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 Comanche Sunrise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4048 Comanche Sunrise has units with dishwashers.

