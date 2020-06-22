All apartments in San Antonio
403 Terrell Avenue - 1

403 Terrell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

403 Terrell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214
Mission San Jose

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
EFFICIENCY UNIT WITH ALL BILLS INCLUDED!!!! Small, private apartment Available NOW!

A/C unit, Stove n refrigerator
Parking inside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have any available units?
403 Terrell Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 403 Terrell Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
403 Terrell Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

