Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 403 Terrell Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
403 Terrell Avenue - 1
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:21 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
403 Terrell Avenue - 1
403 Terrell Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
403 Terrell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214
Mission San Jose
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
EFFICIENCY UNIT WITH ALL BILLS INCLUDED!!!! Small, private apartment Available NOW!
A/C unit, Stove n refrigerator
Parking inside
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have any available units?
403 Terrell Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 403 Terrell Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
403 Terrell Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Terrell Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Costa Mirada Apartment Homes
9323 Somerset Road
San Antonio, TX 78211
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio