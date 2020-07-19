All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4 WHITECHURCH LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4 WHITECHURCH LN
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

4 WHITECHURCH LN

4 Whitechurch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Dominion
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4 Whitechurch Lane, San Antonio, TX 78257
Dominion

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the prestigious community of The Dominion.This extremely large home is over 6000 sq.ft.and has been remodeled with brand new cherry wood cabinets,granite counter tops,and no expense was spared for the appliances in the kitchen.The master retreat has been carefully designed to achieve the utmost in elegance and includes an oversize spa bath and 1 fireplace of 3 throughout.The sophisticated oak study/library is a quiet retreat for reading or work.There is a large sparkling pool and hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 WHITECHURCH LN have any available units?
4 WHITECHURCH LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 WHITECHURCH LN have?
Some of 4 WHITECHURCH LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 WHITECHURCH LN currently offering any rent specials?
4 WHITECHURCH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 WHITECHURCH LN pet-friendly?
No, 4 WHITECHURCH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4 WHITECHURCH LN offer parking?
Yes, 4 WHITECHURCH LN offers parking.
Does 4 WHITECHURCH LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 WHITECHURCH LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 WHITECHURCH LN have a pool?
Yes, 4 WHITECHURCH LN has a pool.
Does 4 WHITECHURCH LN have accessible units?
No, 4 WHITECHURCH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4 WHITECHURCH LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 WHITECHURCH LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio