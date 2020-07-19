4 WHITECHURCH LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the prestigious community of The Dominion.This extremely large home is over 6000 sq.ft.and has been remodeled with brand new cherry wood cabinets,granite counter tops,and no expense was spared for the appliances in the kitchen.The master retreat has been carefully designed to achieve the utmost in elegance and includes an oversize spa bath and 1 fireplace of 3 throughout.The sophisticated oak study/library is a quiet retreat for reading or work.There is a large sparkling pool and hot tub.