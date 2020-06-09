3838 OTONO

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2 story rental home with great curb appeal located on a peaceful cul-de-sac conveniently located near interstates/downtown and minutes away from Highland Forest Elementary School! This well kept home features an open floor plan with two dining areas and a breakfast bar that open up to the living room, perfect for entertaining, a HUGE sequestered master with roomy bathroom and walk in closet, spacious family room upstairs for the children, and a over sized backyard perfect for kids and pets to play!