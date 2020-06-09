All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3838 OTONO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3838 OTONO
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3838 OTONO

3838 Otono · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3838 Otono, San Antonio, TX 78223
Woodbridge at Monte Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2 story rental home with great curb appeal located on a peaceful cul-de-sac conveniently located near interstates/downtown and minutes away from Highland Forest Elementary School! This well kept home features an open floor plan with two dining areas and a breakfast bar that open up to the living room, perfect for entertaining, a HUGE sequestered master with roomy bathroom and walk in closet, spacious family room upstairs for the children, and a over sized backyard perfect for kids and pets to play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 OTONO have any available units?
3838 OTONO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3838 OTONO currently offering any rent specials?
3838 OTONO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 OTONO pet-friendly?
Yes, 3838 OTONO is pet friendly.
Does 3838 OTONO offer parking?
Yes, 3838 OTONO offers parking.
Does 3838 OTONO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3838 OTONO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 OTONO have a pool?
No, 3838 OTONO does not have a pool.
Does 3838 OTONO have accessible units?
No, 3838 OTONO does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 OTONO have units with dishwashers?
No, 3838 OTONO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3838 OTONO have units with air conditioning?
No, 3838 OTONO does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio