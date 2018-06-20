All apartments in San Antonio
3734 Foster Fields
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3734 Foster Fields

3734 South Foster Road · No Longer Available
Location

3734 South Foster Road, San Antonio, TX 78222

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
3734 Foster Fields Available 01/14/19 2 Story Country Modern 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Windfield Harbor Subdivision - A Must See! Please take a look at this modern 2 story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in Windfield. The front stone facade provides entry into roomy home with 3 living areas. As you enter, home has entry living area leading into large living area with large kitchen which features a large spacious marble kitchen counter and stainless steel appliances.
Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and additional media or family area with access to 2nd floor covered balcony. Master Bedroom is spacious with Master double vanity master bath and walk-in closet.
Home has 2 car garage and hard to find water softener available for use.
Backyard has covered patio, additional space for lounging or entertaining and grilling area with marble countertops and picnic bench.
To schedule a viewing please call 210-503-8000 or visit keyrentersanantonio.com for more information or to apply.

(RLNE4626002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Foster Fields have any available units?
3734 Foster Fields doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 Foster Fields have?
Some of 3734 Foster Fields's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Foster Fields currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Foster Fields isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Foster Fields pet-friendly?
No, 3734 Foster Fields is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3734 Foster Fields offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Foster Fields does offer parking.
Does 3734 Foster Fields have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Foster Fields does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Foster Fields have a pool?
No, 3734 Foster Fields does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Foster Fields have accessible units?
No, 3734 Foster Fields does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Foster Fields have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Foster Fields does not have units with dishwashers.
