3734 Foster Fields Available 01/14/19 2 Story Country Modern 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Windfield Harbor Subdivision - A Must See! Please take a look at this modern 2 story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in Windfield. The front stone facade provides entry into roomy home with 3 living areas. As you enter, home has entry living area leading into large living area with large kitchen which features a large spacious marble kitchen counter and stainless steel appliances.

Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and additional media or family area with access to 2nd floor covered balcony. Master Bedroom is spacious with Master double vanity master bath and walk-in closet.

Home has 2 car garage and hard to find water softener available for use.

Backyard has covered patio, additional space for lounging or entertaining and grilling area with marble countertops and picnic bench.

To schedule a viewing please call 210-503-8000 or visit keyrentersanantonio.com for more information or to apply.



(RLNE4626002)