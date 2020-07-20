3611 Eagle Canyon Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets game room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room bbq/grill

Spacious Home in Redland Springs! - Immaculate, 4 bedroom. 2 1/2 bath, 3386 sq ft, home. Home includes 3 living areas, living, family, spacious upstairs gameroom. Kitchen has tile floors, wood cabinets, silestone counters, island. Master bedroom features 5 windows, full bath with tile floor, double vanity, recent cabinets, large walk in closet. Home has sprinkler system, water softener. Lattice covered patio and out door grill space. Trampoline in the pic has been removed. NO PETS ALLOWED! Only available for a short term lease through Oct 7th.



(RLNE4347911)