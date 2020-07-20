All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3611 Eagle Canyon Dr
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:18 PM

3611 Eagle Canyon Dr

3611 Eagle Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3611 Eagle Canyon Dr, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
Spacious Home in Redland Springs! - Immaculate, 4 bedroom. 2 1/2 bath, 3386 sq ft, home. Home includes 3 living areas, living, family, spacious upstairs gameroom. Kitchen has tile floors, wood cabinets, silestone counters, island. Master bedroom features 5 windows, full bath with tile floor, double vanity, recent cabinets, large walk in closet. Home has sprinkler system, water softener. Lattice covered patio and out door grill space. Trampoline in the pic has been removed. NO PETS ALLOWED! Only available for a short term lease through Oct 7th.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4347911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr have any available units?
3611 Eagle Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr have?
Some of 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Eagle Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr offer parking?
No, 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 Eagle Canyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
