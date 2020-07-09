All apartments in San Antonio
3526 STONEY BLUFF ST
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

3526 STONEY BLUFF ST

3526 Stoney Bluff Street · No Longer Available
Location

3526 Stoney Bluff Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Move-in Ready!!! Newly Renovated - 1084 SQ. FT. 3 br 2ba One Story on Corner of Cul-De-Sac. Freshly painted, Neutral Colors, Wood-burning Fireplace & Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room. Newly installed vinyl plank flooring in living, dining, kitchen, hallway, and bathrooms. Kitchen tastefully redone with brand new stainless steel dishwasher, stainless glass smooth top electric range and vent hood. Updated bathrooms. New siding and double pane windows installed in 2017. Master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet. Spacious side & backyard with brand new Privacy Fence. Rent includes access to community pool, tennis courts and playground provided at owner's expense. McAllister Park & trails nearby. Located on Northeast side of San Antonio in StoneRidge. Close to 281, 1604 & I-35. Minutes away from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam/SAMC. $350 non-refundable pet fee on CASE by CASE basis: one dog must be Spayed/Neutered. No cat or puppy accepted. NON-SMOKERS ONLY...NO SMOKING ON PREMISES ALLOWED. Credit Score needs to be 600 or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST have any available units?
3526 STONEY BLUFF ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST have?
Some of 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST currently offering any rent specials?
3526 STONEY BLUFF ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST is pet friendly.
Does 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST offer parking?
Yes, 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST offers parking.
Does 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST have a pool?
Yes, 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST has a pool.
Does 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST have accessible units?
No, 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 STONEY BLUFF ST has units with dishwashers.

