3526 STONEY BLUFF ST

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Move-in Ready!!! Newly Renovated - 1084 SQ. FT. 3 br 2ba One Story on Corner of Cul-De-Sac. Freshly painted, Neutral Colors, Wood-burning Fireplace & Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room. Newly installed vinyl plank flooring in living, dining, kitchen, hallway, and bathrooms. Kitchen tastefully redone with brand new stainless steel dishwasher, stainless glass smooth top electric range and vent hood. Updated bathrooms. New siding and double pane windows installed in 2017. Master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet. Spacious side & backyard with brand new Privacy Fence. Rent includes access to community pool, tennis courts and playground provided at owner's expense. McAllister Park & trails nearby. Located on Northeast side of San Antonio in StoneRidge. Close to 281, 1604 & I-35. Minutes away from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam/SAMC. $350 non-refundable pet fee on CASE by CASE basis: one dog must be Spayed/Neutered. No cat or puppy accepted. NON-SMOKERS ONLY...NO SMOKING ON PREMISES ALLOWED. Credit Score needs to be 600 or more.