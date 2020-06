Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A must see! Centrally located and close to shopping and the airport! Located in a gated community. Open and versatile floor plan with soaring ceilings in the main living. The master suite provides a private retreat and ALL bedrooms are accommodating with their own on suit baths. Every story is complete with a living area. AC units and roof have been replaced. Maintenance free living. This property will come fully furnished.