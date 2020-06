Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious Stone Oak Beauty!! This home has over 3000 sq ft and has a great floor plan. Open the front door to a nice open hall way where you have your office and formal dining rm. Move into the big family room with nice windows for natural sunlight. The kitchen has granite counter tops and plenty of storage cabinets and a good size breakfast area. Upstairs you will find a large game room with nice wood floors, master bedroom with 2 closets and a full bath, and spacious secondary bedrooms. One of the secondary bedrooms comes with another full bath as well. Back yard has nice mature oak trees. This home is ready for you, don't wait or you will miss out!!