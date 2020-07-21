330 Laddie Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Your opportunity to own a nice property while re-building credit. This is a Remodeled Cozy home with mature trees, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1300 sq-ft with Brand New central AC with warranty, and new roof. So much has been replaced! All of the flooring, total HVAC replacement (AC, heater, and ducts--all of it in 2017 still under 10 year warranty), Brand new water heater, insulation in the walls to help w/energy efficiency; Brand new roof and most electrical and plumbing,. the house is move-in ready.



(RLNE4984572)