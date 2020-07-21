All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

330 Laddie Pl

330 Laddie Place · No Longer Available
Location

330 Laddie Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Maverick

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Your opportunity to own a nice property while re-building credit. This is a Remodeled Cozy home with mature trees, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1300 sq-ft with Brand New central AC with warranty, and new roof. So much has been replaced! All of the flooring, total HVAC replacement (AC, heater, and ducts--all of it in 2017 still under 10 year warranty), Brand new water heater, insulation in the walls to help w/energy efficiency; Brand new roof and most electrical and plumbing,. the house is move-in ready.

(RLNE4984572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Laddie Pl have any available units?
330 Laddie Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Laddie Pl have?
Some of 330 Laddie Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Laddie Pl currently offering any rent specials?
330 Laddie Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Laddie Pl pet-friendly?
No, 330 Laddie Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 330 Laddie Pl offer parking?
No, 330 Laddie Pl does not offer parking.
Does 330 Laddie Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Laddie Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Laddie Pl have a pool?
No, 330 Laddie Pl does not have a pool.
Does 330 Laddie Pl have accessible units?
No, 330 Laddie Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Laddie Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Laddie Pl has units with dishwashers.
