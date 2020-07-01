All apartments in San Antonio
327 Cable Drive

Location

327 Cable Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Rainbow Hills

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great starter home with loads of potential. This home features a large backyard with mature trees and partially finished out shed which would be great guest area. On the inside it showcases a converted garage living space with an extra kitchen area. The home has easy access to lots of shopping , highways and bases.
Great starter home with loads of potential. This home features a large backyard with mature trees and partially finished out shed which would be great guest area. On the inside it showcases a converted garage living space with an extra kitchen area. The home has easy access to lots of shopping , highways and bases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Cable Drive have any available units?
327 Cable Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 327 Cable Drive currently offering any rent specials?
327 Cable Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Cable Drive pet-friendly?
No, 327 Cable Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 327 Cable Drive offer parking?
Yes, 327 Cable Drive offers parking.
Does 327 Cable Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Cable Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Cable Drive have a pool?
No, 327 Cable Drive does not have a pool.
Does 327 Cable Drive have accessible units?
No, 327 Cable Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Cable Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Cable Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Cable Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Cable Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

