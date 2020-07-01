327 Cable Drive

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Great starter home with loads of potential. This home features a large backyard with mature trees and partially finished out shed which would be great guest area. On the inside it showcases a converted garage living space with an extra kitchen area. The home has easy access to lots of shopping , highways and bases.

