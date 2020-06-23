3211 Hitching Post

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32ff6970f6 ----
Large home in a established neighborhood. Conveniently located near 410 & Nacogdoches. Home interior has been freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets and new granite countertops in restrooms and kitchen. Come and see today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Balcony
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage