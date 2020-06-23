All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3211 Hitching Post

3211 Hitching Post · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Hitching Post, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32ff6970f6 ----
Large home in a established neighborhood. Conveniently located near 410 & Nacogdoches. Home interior has been freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets and new granite countertops in restrooms and kitchen. Come and see today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Balcony
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Hitching Post have any available units?
3211 Hitching Post doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 Hitching Post have?
Some of 3211 Hitching Post's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Hitching Post currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Hitching Post isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Hitching Post pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 Hitching Post is pet friendly.
Does 3211 Hitching Post offer parking?
Yes, 3211 Hitching Post does offer parking.
Does 3211 Hitching Post have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Hitching Post does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Hitching Post have a pool?
No, 3211 Hitching Post does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Hitching Post have accessible units?
No, 3211 Hitching Post does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Hitching Post have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 Hitching Post has units with dishwashers.
