3211 Hitching Post

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32ff6970f6 ----

Large home in a established neighborhood. Conveniently located near 410 & Nacogdoches. Home interior has been freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets and new granite countertops in restrooms and kitchen. Come and see today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



*Pets Allowed

Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Appliance Microwave

Flooring Tile

Flooring Wood

Indoor Family Room

Indoor Fireplace

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Formal Living

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Balcony

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 2 Car Garage