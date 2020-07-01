3204 Vera Cruz

Amenities

MOVE IN READY! Renovated Four Bedroom Home Two Bath Home In Amazing Location!! - This home is a MUST SEE! Recently RENOVATED to feature new flooring and paint throughout the home! The home features CENTRAL A/C, four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a separate laundry room! The home also includes a fenced yard and off-street parking. Call us today! This home will go fast!!



Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/00f912d02c



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-dcc3a9eb-3316-4a8a-832c-ff2f7dc09d42



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



