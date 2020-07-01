All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3204 Vera Cruz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3204 Vera Cruz
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

3204 Vera Cruz

3204 Vera Cruz Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3204 Vera Cruz Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Greater Gardendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
MOVE IN READY! Renovated Four Bedroom Home Two Bath Home In Amazing Location!! - This home is a MUST SEE! Recently RENOVATED to feature new flooring and paint throughout the home! The home features CENTRAL A/C, four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a separate laundry room! The home also includes a fenced yard and off-street parking. Call us today! This home will go fast!!

Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/00f912d02c

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-dcc3a9eb-3316-4a8a-832c-ff2f7dc09d42

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5527054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Vera Cruz have any available units?
3204 Vera Cruz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Vera Cruz have?
Some of 3204 Vera Cruz's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Vera Cruz currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Vera Cruz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Vera Cruz pet-friendly?
Yes, 3204 Vera Cruz is pet friendly.
Does 3204 Vera Cruz offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Vera Cruz offers parking.
Does 3204 Vera Cruz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3204 Vera Cruz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Vera Cruz have a pool?
No, 3204 Vera Cruz does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Vera Cruz have accessible units?
No, 3204 Vera Cruz does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Vera Cruz have units with dishwashers?
No, 3204 Vera Cruz does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio