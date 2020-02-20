317 Lamar St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Downtown HOME - Stunning Dignowity Rental awaits!! Extremely rare Rental property of this size and in new condition. Home is updated home with gleaming hardwood floors, a showcase kitchen and well appointed baths. Custom color selections and all new decorative fixtures highlight the home throughout. Private back yard is fenced and ready to host your next gathering. Walking distance to Dignowity park and Alamo Beer Company. Home is minutes from major attractions in the heart of San Antonio. One of kind find!



Interior: Two Living Areas, Separate Dining Room, Utility Room Inside, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet, Laundry Main Level, Telephone, Walk in Closets



Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Chandelier, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Washer, Dryer, Self-Cleaning Oven, Stove/Range, GSCKG, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Smoke Alarm, Security System (Owned), High Speed Internet Access, Solid Counter Tops, City Garbage Service



(RLNE5062003)