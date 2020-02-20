All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

317 Lamar St 1

Location

317 Lamar, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Downtown HOME - Stunning Dignowity Rental awaits!! Extremely rare Rental property of this size and in new condition. Home is updated home with gleaming hardwood floors, a showcase kitchen and well appointed baths. Custom color selections and all new decorative fixtures highlight the home throughout. Private back yard is fenced and ready to host your next gathering. Walking distance to Dignowity park and Alamo Beer Company. Home is minutes from major attractions in the heart of San Antonio. One of kind find!

Interior: Two Living Areas, Separate Dining Room, Utility Room Inside, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet, Laundry Main Level, Telephone, Walk in Closets

Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Chandelier, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Washer, Dryer, Self-Cleaning Oven, Stove/Range, GSCKG, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Smoke Alarm, Security System (Owned), High Speed Internet Access, Solid Counter Tops, City Garbage Service

(RLNE5062003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Lamar St 1 have any available units?
317 Lamar St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Lamar St 1 have?
Some of 317 Lamar St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Lamar St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
317 Lamar St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Lamar St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Lamar St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 317 Lamar St 1 offer parking?
No, 317 Lamar St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 317 Lamar St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Lamar St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Lamar St 1 have a pool?
No, 317 Lamar St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 317 Lamar St 1 have accessible units?
No, 317 Lamar St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Lamar St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Lamar St 1 has units with dishwashers.
