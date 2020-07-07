All apartments in San Antonio
3119 Meadow Pass

3119 Meadow Pass · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Meadow Pass, San Antonio, TX 78251
Timber Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3119 Meadow Pass Available 05/04/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Single Story Home Coming Soon!! - Available for early May move in! This home is in a great location and features a spacious covered patio and backyard great for summer nights! The home feature three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Close to schools, shopping, SeaWorld and more! Call us today for more information!

***Showings Unavailable at this Time***

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-778848fc-eff0-48a3-a77c-cb098c46f736

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5716713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Meadow Pass have any available units?
3119 Meadow Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 Meadow Pass have?
Some of 3119 Meadow Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Meadow Pass currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Meadow Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Meadow Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 Meadow Pass is pet friendly.
Does 3119 Meadow Pass offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Meadow Pass offers parking.
Does 3119 Meadow Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Meadow Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Meadow Pass have a pool?
No, 3119 Meadow Pass does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Meadow Pass have accessible units?
No, 3119 Meadow Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Meadow Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 Meadow Pass has units with dishwashers.

