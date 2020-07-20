All apartments in San Antonio
310 Autumn Pass

310 Autumn Pass · No Longer Available
Location

310 Autumn Pass, San Antonio, TX 78245
Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office @ (210)802-9959 EXT 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing. 1 small dog only, no cats.

Cute 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, vinyl flooring throughout the first floor, and lots of natural lighting. Kitchen over looks dining area and come equipped with all white appliances include the refrigerator and granite countertops. Master suite and second bedroom upstairs. Zero scape back yard that will not need any maintaining. This property is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Autumn Pass have any available units?
310 Autumn Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 310 Autumn Pass currently offering any rent specials?
310 Autumn Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Autumn Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Autumn Pass is pet friendly.
Does 310 Autumn Pass offer parking?
No, 310 Autumn Pass does not offer parking.
Does 310 Autumn Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Autumn Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Autumn Pass have a pool?
No, 310 Autumn Pass does not have a pool.
Does 310 Autumn Pass have accessible units?
No, 310 Autumn Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Autumn Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Autumn Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Autumn Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Autumn Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
