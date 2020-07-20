310 Autumn Pass

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office @ (210)802-9959 EXT 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing. 1 small dog only, no cats.



Cute 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, vinyl flooring throughout the first floor, and lots of natural lighting. Kitchen over looks dining area and come equipped with all white appliances include the refrigerator and granite countertops. Master suite and second bedroom upstairs. Zero scape back yard that will not need any maintaining. This property is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.