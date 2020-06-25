3001 W MARTIN ST

3001 West Martin Street, San Antonio, TX 78207 Prospect Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath home. This home features an open floor plan, wood floors, ceiling fans, kitchen appliances included. Home also features a spacious back yard. Home is located near the downtown area and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
