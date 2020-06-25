All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:47 PM

3001 W MARTIN ST

3001 West Martin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3001 West Martin Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Prospect Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath home. This home features an open floor plan, wood floors, ceiling fans, kitchen appliances included. Home also features a spacious back yard. Home is located near the downtown area and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 W MARTIN ST have any available units?
3001 W MARTIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3001 W MARTIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3001 W MARTIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 W MARTIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 3001 W MARTIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3001 W MARTIN ST offer parking?
No, 3001 W MARTIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 3001 W MARTIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 W MARTIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 W MARTIN ST have a pool?
No, 3001 W MARTIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3001 W MARTIN ST have accessible units?
No, 3001 W MARTIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 W MARTIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 W MARTIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 W MARTIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 W MARTIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
