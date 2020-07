Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage bbq/grill refrigerator

Immaculate 3/2.5 with new laminate floors for rent in a centrally located, Bristol Forest subdivision. Quick access to I35/410 or downtown, SAMC or Rackspace. Lawn maintenance provided by landlord. Washer, dryer and Fridge all provided with rent. Nice patio in back yard perfect for a grill. Two living areas in the home, big master bathroom. Laundry is upstairs for ease of use. Won't last long!