2835 Lavender Mdw
Last updated April 23 2019 at 2:53 PM

2835 Lavender Mdw

2835 Lavender Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

2835 Lavender Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
When applying enter promo code DREAMHOME to take advantage of this promotional offer! Hurry and apply since this promotion is only being offered for a limited time. The wait is over and your dream home is now available to lease! Beautiful features are evident in every room of this brand new home. Walls painted in a neutral paint palette, which makes it easy to decorate in any style, flooring professionally installed and best of all you will be the first one to call this lovely place home! In addition to all this, the kitchen also comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Schedule your self-tour today to see all that the home offers and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Lavender Mdw have any available units?
2835 Lavender Mdw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Lavender Mdw have?
Some of 2835 Lavender Mdw's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Lavender Mdw currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Lavender Mdw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Lavender Mdw pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Lavender Mdw is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Lavender Mdw offer parking?
No, 2835 Lavender Mdw does not offer parking.
Does 2835 Lavender Mdw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Lavender Mdw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Lavender Mdw have a pool?
No, 2835 Lavender Mdw does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Lavender Mdw have accessible units?
No, 2835 Lavender Mdw does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Lavender Mdw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 Lavender Mdw has units with dishwashers.
