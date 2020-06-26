All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW

2815 Hayden Hollow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2815 Hayden Hollow, San Antonio, TX 78251
Timber Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Home in NW San Antonio! - SPACIOUS ONE STORY HOME ON A CORNER LOT. MINUTES FROM HWY 151, LP 410 AND LP 1604. ALL 3 BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZES AND THERE IS A LOFT AREA ON 2ND FLOOR.

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1350
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet (Aggressive breeds will NOT be accepted)

(RLNE2488962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW have any available units?
2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW currently offering any rent specials?
2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW is pet friendly.
Does 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW offer parking?
No, 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW does not offer parking.
Does 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW have a pool?
No, 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW does not have a pool.
Does 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW have accessible units?
No, 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio