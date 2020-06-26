2815 HAYDEN HOLLOW

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rental Home in NW San Antonio! - SPACIOUS ONE STORY HOME ON A CORNER LOT. MINUTES FROM HWY 151, LP 410 AND LP 1604. ALL 3 BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZES AND THERE IS A LOFT AREA ON 2ND FLOOR.



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1350

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet (Aggressive breeds will NOT be accepted)



(RLNE2488962)