2815 Bee Cave St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access tennis court

~Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful 4 BR home in Oak Meadow~Spacious family room w/stone fireplace wall~Kitchen w/granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, breakfast bar~Formal living & dining rooms offer extra room to entertain~Oversized A/C, roof, water heater, carpet and wood flooring replaced within the last 3 years~Master suite has 2 closets, updated lighting w/dimmers ~Master bath has a separate tub & shower, double vanity, soft close cabinets~All bedrooms are wired for T-5 cable/high speed internet~3 more spacious bedrooms w/ceiling fans~Hall bath has a double vanity, soft-close cabinets, and corian countertops~ Extended patio area w/mature trees and beautiful landscaping~ Exterior lighting & CAN light fixtures~3 car garage~Water softener & sprinkler system~Tenants can join the pool & tennis club and various neighborhood groups at their expense~Up to 2 small dogs only; no cats are allowed~Ready for move-in on August 1, 2020~