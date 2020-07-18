All apartments in San Antonio
2815 Bee Cave St
2815 Bee Cave St

2815 Bee Cave Street · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Bee Cave Street, San Antonio, TX 78231
Oak Meadow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
~Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful 4 BR home in Oak Meadow~Spacious family room w/stone fireplace wall~Kitchen w/granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, breakfast bar~Formal living & dining rooms offer extra room to entertain~Oversized A/C, roof, water heater, carpet and wood flooring replaced within the last 3 years~Master suite has 2 closets, updated lighting w/dimmers ~Master bath has a separate tub & shower, double vanity, soft close cabinets~All bedrooms are wired for T-5 cable/high speed internet~3 more spacious bedrooms w/ceiling fans~Hall bath has a double vanity, soft-close cabinets, and corian countertops~ Extended patio area w/mature trees and beautiful landscaping~ Exterior lighting & CAN light fixtures~3 car garage~Water softener & sprinkler system~Tenants can join the pool & tennis club and various neighborhood groups at their expense~Up to 2 small dogs only; no cats are allowed~Ready for move-in on August 1, 2020~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Bee Cave St have any available units?
2815 Bee Cave St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Bee Cave St have?
Some of 2815 Bee Cave St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Bee Cave St currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Bee Cave St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Bee Cave St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Bee Cave St is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Bee Cave St offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Bee Cave St offers parking.
Does 2815 Bee Cave St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Bee Cave St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Bee Cave St have a pool?
Yes, 2815 Bee Cave St has a pool.
Does 2815 Bee Cave St have accessible units?
No, 2815 Bee Cave St does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Bee Cave St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Bee Cave St has units with dishwashers.
