Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

2606 Rio Guadalupe

2606 Rio Guadalupe · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Rio Guadalupe, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2606 Rio Guadalupe Available 08/07/19 Spacious Home Located on an Elbow Cul de Sac - This spacious home located on an elbow cul de sac has it all. Open floor plan, high ceilings, chef's kitchen with loads of granite counter space, living room plus a family room with a fireplace, huge downstairs master w/ walk-in-closet & abundant natural light, Texas sized game room upstairs, separate office with balcony shutters, ample sized secondary bedrooms with large closets, downstairs half bath for guests...All this conveniently located in the gated community of Encino Rio. See it today!

(RLNE3946761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Rio Guadalupe have any available units?
2606 Rio Guadalupe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Rio Guadalupe have?
Some of 2606 Rio Guadalupe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Rio Guadalupe currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Rio Guadalupe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Rio Guadalupe pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Rio Guadalupe is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Rio Guadalupe offer parking?
No, 2606 Rio Guadalupe does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Rio Guadalupe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Rio Guadalupe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Rio Guadalupe have a pool?
Yes, 2606 Rio Guadalupe has a pool.
Does 2606 Rio Guadalupe have accessible units?
No, 2606 Rio Guadalupe does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Rio Guadalupe have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Rio Guadalupe does not have units with dishwashers.
