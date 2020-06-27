Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2606 Rio Guadalupe Available 08/07/19 Spacious Home Located on an Elbow Cul de Sac - This spacious home located on an elbow cul de sac has it all. Open floor plan, high ceilings, chef's kitchen with loads of granite counter space, living room plus a family room with a fireplace, huge downstairs master w/ walk-in-closet & abundant natural light, Texas sized game room upstairs, separate office with balcony shutters, ample sized secondary bedrooms with large closets, downstairs half bath for guests...All this conveniently located in the gated community of Encino Rio. See it today!



(RLNE3946761)