259 Saddlebrook Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245 Heritage
Amenities
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come take a look at this nice refurbished home. House has new flooring thru out, granite counter tops, new toilets, new sinks and more. Good sized living rm, fireplace, fenced yard front and back and easy access to Potranco and Hwy 151.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 259 SADDLEBROOK DR have any available units?
259 SADDLEBROOK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.