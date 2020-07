Amenities

Great home in Mahncke Park! This 1925 H.C. Thorman bungalow has all of the charm you would expect to see in this HIGHLY DESIRABLE community! Conveniently located off Broadway & Allensworth currently set up as a Duplex this unit is the left side. This a studio type plan; has bedroom area and living, 1 full bath (tub/shower) separate kitchen w/Laundry. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included. Available now & Ready for move-in! Pets Considered on case by case basis.