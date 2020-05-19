Rent Calculator
2502 Camden park
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2502 Camden park
2502 Camden Park
·
No Longer Available
Location
2502 Camden Park, San Antonio, TX 78231
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NICE TOWNHOUSE NICE POOL READY TO SUMMER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 Camden park have any available units?
2502 Camden park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2502 Camden park currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Camden park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Camden park pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Camden park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2502 Camden park offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Camden park offers parking.
Does 2502 Camden park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Camden park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Camden park have a pool?
Yes, 2502 Camden park has a pool.
Does 2502 Camden park have accessible units?
No, 2502 Camden park does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Camden park have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Camden park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 Camden park have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 Camden park does not have units with air conditioning.
