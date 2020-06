2410 Dahlgreen Ave.

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL of half a month of free rent & NO ADMIN FEE! - Quaint & Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath on large (fully gated) lot!! - Cute and completely remodeled in a modern fashion! The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious interior along with a private, fully fenced in, oversized yard! Situated perfectly on a green belt with mature trees makes the backyard an escape from the surrounding convenience of the city! Tour today, move in tomorrow!



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. $500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.



***Important Information For Leasing***

$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,274 will be due within 48 hours of approval.



Tenant pays:



*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.



*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.



*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.



