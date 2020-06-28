All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2410 Dahlgreen Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2410 Dahlgreen Ave.
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

2410 Dahlgreen Ave.

2410 Dahlgreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2410 Dahlgreen Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78237
Thompson

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL of half a month of free rent & NO ADMIN FEE! - Quaint & Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath on large (fully gated) lot!! - Cute and completely remodeled in a modern fashion! The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious interior along with a private, fully fenced in, oversized yard! Situated perfectly on a green belt with mature trees makes the backyard an escape from the surrounding convenience of the city! Tour today, move in tomorrow!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. $500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.

***Important Information For Leasing***
-
$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,274 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE5136511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. have any available units?
2410 Dahlgreen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Dahlgreen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. offer parking?
No, 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. have a pool?
No, 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Dahlgreen Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio