San Antonio, TX
2402 Crow Vly
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2402 Crow Vly

2402 Crow Valley · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

2402 Crow Valley, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with a pool. This house has had many nice upgrades, new kitchen counter tops, appliances and updated lighting throughout. This house has been very well taken care of and is ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Crow Vly have any available units?
2402 Crow Vly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Crow Vly have?
Some of 2402 Crow Vly's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Crow Vly currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Crow Vly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Crow Vly pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Crow Vly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2402 Crow Vly offer parking?
No, 2402 Crow Vly does not offer parking.
Does 2402 Crow Vly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Crow Vly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Crow Vly have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Crow Vly has a pool.
Does 2402 Crow Vly have accessible units?
No, 2402 Crow Vly does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Crow Vly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 Crow Vly has units with dishwashers.

