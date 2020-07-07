2402 Crow Valley, San Antonio, TX 78232 North Central Thousand Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with a pool. This house has had many nice upgrades, new kitchen counter tops, appliances and updated lighting throughout. This house has been very well taken care of and is ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2402 Crow Vly have any available units?
2402 Crow Vly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.