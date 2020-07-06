All apartments in San Antonio
23947 Stately Oaks

23947 Stateley Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

23947 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning corner unit and former model home so this home has it all! Within walking distance to the HEB. 1 Min away from the community rec area. Open and airy with lots of light. Low maintenance lifestyle. Perfect lock and leave. Downstairs gameroom with wetbar and outside access to summer kitchen. Middle floor has living space and 2 bedrooms. Upstairs is entirely master retreat! Huge sitting room and build in mini office in master. I would easily live in this gorgeous unit! You won't be disappointed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23947 Stately Oaks have any available units?
23947 Stately Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 23947 Stately Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
23947 Stately Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23947 Stately Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 23947 Stately Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23947 Stately Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 23947 Stately Oaks offers parking.
Does 23947 Stately Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23947 Stately Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23947 Stately Oaks have a pool?
No, 23947 Stately Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 23947 Stately Oaks have accessible units?
No, 23947 Stately Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 23947 Stately Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 23947 Stately Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23947 Stately Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 23947 Stately Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.

