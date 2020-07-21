23910 W. I-10

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool pool table yoga clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym game room pool pool table yoga

Ready to experience the highest standard of hill country living? This amazing community allows for you to experience all the custom design and amenities of a home without all the upkeep! Explore the area's shops such as the Rim and the Shops at La Frontera, head to nearby hiking, biking and golf or stay on-site and feel like royalty with all the community perks! Full-scale State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Yoga Studio with Spin Bikes Game Room with Billiards and Shuffleboard Indoor Golf Simulator Catering Kitchen and Dining Room Business Center Refreshing Pool with Cabanas Trellis-Covered Outdoor Fireplace Lounge and Cooking Areas Fire and Water Features You must tour the interior here to see all the beauty and custom finishes with your own eyes! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.