23910 W. I-10

Amenities
Ready to experience the highest standard of hill country living? This amazing community allows for you to experience all the custom design and amenities of a home without all the upkeep! Explore the area's shops such as the Rim and the Shops at La Frontera, head to nearby hiking, biking and golf or stay on-site and feel like royalty with all the community perks! Full-scale State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Yoga Studio with Spin Bikes Game Room with Billiards and Shuffleboard Indoor Golf Simulator Catering Kitchen and Dining Room Business Center Refreshing Pool with Cabanas Trellis-Covered Outdoor Fireplace Lounge and Cooking Areas Fire and Water Features You must tour the interior here to see all the beauty and custom finishes with your own eyes! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.