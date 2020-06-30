23735 Legend Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Remodeled Newmark Home at the Heights at Stone Oak Gated Community with Controlled Access * Near Shopping * Top Rated NEISD Schools * 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage * NO Carpets * Porcelain Tile and Wood Flooring throughout * Granite Countertops * Too many upgrades to list * Fireplace at Family Room * Brand New 23 x 15 Deck to enjoy peaceful bluff views thought the day * Over-sized cul-de-sac lot with greenbelt at back and side of property line * Water Softener * Community Recreational Center *