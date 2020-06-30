All apartments in San Antonio
23735 Legend Glen

23735 Legend Glen · No Longer Available
Location

23735 Legend Glen, San Antonio, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled Newmark Home at the Heights at Stone Oak Gated Community with Controlled Access * Near Shopping * Top Rated NEISD Schools * 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage * NO Carpets * Porcelain Tile and Wood Flooring throughout * Granite Countertops * Too many upgrades to list * Fireplace at Family Room * Brand New 23 x 15 Deck to enjoy peaceful bluff views thought the day * Over-sized cul-de-sac lot with greenbelt at back and side of property line * Water Softener * Community Recreational Center *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23735 Legend Glen have any available units?
23735 Legend Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23735 Legend Glen have?
Some of 23735 Legend Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23735 Legend Glen currently offering any rent specials?
23735 Legend Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23735 Legend Glen pet-friendly?
No, 23735 Legend Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23735 Legend Glen offer parking?
Yes, 23735 Legend Glen offers parking.
Does 23735 Legend Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23735 Legend Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23735 Legend Glen have a pool?
No, 23735 Legend Glen does not have a pool.
Does 23735 Legend Glen have accessible units?
No, 23735 Legend Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 23735 Legend Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 23735 Legend Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

