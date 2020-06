Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath located in the Estonia neighborhood! This home boasts an open floor plan, privacy fenced back yard overlooking a greenbelt. All bedrooms upstairs with a large loft. House has lots of upgrades and won't last, come see today! Tenants are enrolled in a AC filter replacement program.