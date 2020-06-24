All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 235 Carle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
235 Carle Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

235 Carle Avenue

235 Carle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

235 Carle Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming and Rustic 3/2 in South San Antonio - LEASED FEBRUARY 2019 - Recently renovated with new flooring, paint , appliances and Central Air (HVAC). This charming home is a roomy 800 sf with 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas and nicely sized Kitchen. Master Bedroom is also roomy with connected full bath.
Home features ceiling fans in each room, new light french gray paint, white trim and laminate flooring throughout home, Laminate floors, ceiling fans.

Located in the Collins Garden Subdivision, with easy access to Probandt and 1-90.

Please call 210-503-8000 to schedule a visit, for more information
or to apply visit us keyrentersanantonio.com

Thanks,

Keyrenter San Antonio

(RLNE4698820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Carle Avenue have any available units?
235 Carle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Carle Avenue have?
Some of 235 Carle Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Carle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
235 Carle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Carle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Carle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 235 Carle Avenue offer parking?
No, 235 Carle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 235 Carle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Carle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Carle Avenue have a pool?
No, 235 Carle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 235 Carle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 235 Carle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Carle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Carle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio