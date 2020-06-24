235 Carle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming and Rustic 3/2 in South San Antonio - LEASED FEBRUARY 2019 - Recently renovated with new flooring, paint , appliances and Central Air (HVAC). This charming home is a roomy 800 sf with 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas and nicely sized Kitchen. Master Bedroom is also roomy with connected full bath.

Home features ceiling fans in each room, new light french gray paint, white trim and laminate flooring throughout home, Laminate floors, ceiling fans.



Located in the Collins Garden Subdivision, with easy access to Probandt and 1-90.



