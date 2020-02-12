23231 Kaitlyn Canyon

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57962af06a ----

This open floor plan, corner home features many recent upgrades: Tile flooring downstairs, laminate flooring leading upstairs to a loft, backyard deck, covered patio, dog run, extra tall cabinets, energy efficient windows, stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom with whirlpool tub, and chimney. Large backyard with privacy trees. This home is close to schools, shopping, and highways.



Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



