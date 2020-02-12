All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
23231 Kaitlyn Canyon
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

23231 Kaitlyn Canyon

23231 Kaitlyn Canyon · No Longer Available
Location

23231 Kaitlyn Canyon, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57962af06a ----
This open floor plan, corner home features many recent upgrades: Tile flooring downstairs, laminate flooring leading upstairs to a loft, backyard deck, covered patio, dog run, extra tall cabinets, energy efficient windows, stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom with whirlpool tub, and chimney. Large backyard with privacy trees. This home is close to schools, shopping, and highways.

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Covered Patio
Easy Commute To 1604
Easy Commute To 281
Easy Commute To 35
Large Master Bedroom
Pets On A Case By Case Basis
Spacious Backyard
Stone Oak Area
Water Softener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon have any available units?
23231 Kaitlyn Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon have?
Some of 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
23231 Kaitlyn Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon offer parking?
No, 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon has a pool.
Does 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon have accessible units?
No, 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 23231 Kaitlyn Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.

