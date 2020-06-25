All apartments in San Antonio
23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE

23122 Woodlawn Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

23122 Woodlawn Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Big and Beautiful 5 bedroom home with a walk out Texas basement, w/private living quarters, fireplace in huge living room and walk out to patio. Perfect guest or in law suite. Amazing treetop view from Master, Family room , Kitchen and 2nd and 3rd floor decks! Open kitchen with over-sized granite breakfast bar, upgraded Stainless Steel gas appliances, 42' cabinets and walk in pantry. Third floor with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, game room and media room. Easy access to hwys, schools and shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE have any available units?
23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE have?
Some of 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE offers parking.
Does 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE have a pool?
No, 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
