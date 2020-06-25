23122 WOODLAWN RIDGE

Amenities

Big and Beautiful 5 bedroom home with a walk out Texas basement, w/private living quarters, fireplace in huge living room and walk out to patio. Perfect guest or in law suite. Amazing treetop view from Master, Family room , Kitchen and 2nd and 3rd floor decks! Open kitchen with over-sized granite breakfast bar, upgraded Stainless Steel gas appliances, 42' cabinets and walk in pantry. Third floor with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, game room and media room. Easy access to hwys, schools and shopping