230 CALLAGHAN AVE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:56 PM

230 CALLAGHAN AVE

230 Callaghan Avenue · (210) 602-4900
Location

230 Callaghan Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,291

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning contemporary home in prestigious Lavaca neighborhood. Walking distance to Southtown, King William, Hemisfair, several parks, and the finest restaurants in town! Gorgeous wood floors, stainless steel appliances/plumbing and light fixtures throughout home. Island Kitchen with quartz countertops, gas cooking. Private balcony with view of the Tower of Americas, fireworks during NYE and 4th of July! Private bath for each bedroom, formal dining, loft game room, open plan with plenty of natural light!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 CALLAGHAN AVE have any available units?
230 CALLAGHAN AVE has a unit available for $3,291 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 CALLAGHAN AVE have?
Some of 230 CALLAGHAN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 CALLAGHAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
230 CALLAGHAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 CALLAGHAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 230 CALLAGHAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 230 CALLAGHAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 230 CALLAGHAN AVE does offer parking.
Does 230 CALLAGHAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 CALLAGHAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 CALLAGHAN AVE have a pool?
No, 230 CALLAGHAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 230 CALLAGHAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 230 CALLAGHAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 CALLAGHAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 CALLAGHAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
