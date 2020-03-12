All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 22842 San Saba Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
22842 San Saba Bluff
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

22842 San Saba Bluff

22842 San Saba Bluff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22842 San Saba Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Amazing home in Highly Sought after area of San Antonio, Great schools, great neighborhood, and location! Must See - Stunning Home with Beautiful tile in large entry way, Etched /beveled double doors into the study , could be used as a 4th bedroom. Dining has crown and chair rail molding. Nice Stone Fireplace with Gas. Kitchen has 42' cabinets tiled back splash. The Master suite has double doors, crown molding and a sitting room, The master bath has a starburst over the garden tub, separate Standing shower. Just some of the other upgrades are rounded corners, arches, Decor ledge, Ceiling fans, keyless garage entry, custom drapes, covered patio, and a privacy fenced in yard. This home has it all. Wonderful floor plan, great schools, nice quiet neighborhood with community pool. Call today to schedule your showing! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout (July 2019).

(RLNE5045298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22842 San Saba Bluff have any available units?
22842 San Saba Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22842 San Saba Bluff have?
Some of 22842 San Saba Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22842 San Saba Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
22842 San Saba Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22842 San Saba Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 22842 San Saba Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 22842 San Saba Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 22842 San Saba Bluff offers parking.
Does 22842 San Saba Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22842 San Saba Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22842 San Saba Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 22842 San Saba Bluff has a pool.
Does 22842 San Saba Bluff have accessible units?
No, 22842 San Saba Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 22842 San Saba Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 22842 San Saba Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio