22842 San Saba Bluff

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Amazing home in Highly Sought after area of San Antonio, Great schools, great neighborhood, and location! Must See - Stunning Home with Beautiful tile in large entry way, Etched /beveled double doors into the study , could be used as a 4th bedroom. Dining has crown and chair rail molding. Nice Stone Fireplace with Gas. Kitchen has 42' cabinets tiled back splash. The Master suite has double doors, crown molding and a sitting room, The master bath has a starburst over the garden tub, separate Standing shower. Just some of the other upgrades are rounded corners, arches, Decor ledge, Ceiling fans, keyless garage entry, custom drapes, covered patio, and a privacy fenced in yard. This home has it all. Wonderful floor plan, great schools, nice quiet neighborhood with community pool. Call today to schedule your showing! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout (July 2019).



(RLNE5045298)