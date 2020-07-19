All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 227 E CRAIG PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
227 E CRAIG PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

227 E CRAIG PL

227 East Craig Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Tobin Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

227 East Craig Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This fully renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex in historic Tobin Hill is ready for move in! The unit is downstairs and features hardwood floors, multiple dining spaces, spacious living room, and covered back patio. The kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/range, and microwave. The unit also has a washer/dryer. Located 1.5 miles from the Pearl Brewery and a block away from St. Mary's St., you won't want to miss out on this fantastic property! No smoking allowed on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 E CRAIG PL have any available units?
227 E CRAIG PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 E CRAIG PL have?
Some of 227 E CRAIG PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 E CRAIG PL currently offering any rent specials?
227 E CRAIG PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 E CRAIG PL pet-friendly?
No, 227 E CRAIG PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 227 E CRAIG PL offer parking?
No, 227 E CRAIG PL does not offer parking.
Does 227 E CRAIG PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 E CRAIG PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 E CRAIG PL have a pool?
No, 227 E CRAIG PL does not have a pool.
Does 227 E CRAIG PL have accessible units?
No, 227 E CRAIG PL does not have accessible units.
Does 227 E CRAIG PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 E CRAIG PL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sonterra Heights
18777 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio