227 E CRAIG PL

This fully renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex in historic Tobin Hill is ready for move in! The unit is downstairs and features hardwood floors, multiple dining spaces, spacious living room, and covered back patio. The kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/range, and microwave. The unit also has a washer/dryer. Located 1.5 miles from the Pearl Brewery and a block away from St. Mary's St., you won't want to miss out on this fantastic property! No smoking allowed on property.