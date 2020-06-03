227 Claudia Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Have the ultimate Texas escape when you rent this 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom San Antonio rental home, which sleeps 6 and features all of the modern comforts of your own home! Situated within the King William Historic District, you'll have the best of downtown at your fingertips! Recently restored by a local architect and interior designer, this elegant Victorian home, built in 1904, has a modern feel, while also maintaining the integrity of a historic home. The tastefully-appointed approx. 1842 square foot living space is the ideal lodging choice. From the moment you first walk through the front door, you will immediately feel at ease in this inviting abode, adorned with stunning hardwood floors, plush furniture, and upscale decor. The decor could have easily come out of Architectural Digest! Beautiful Koi Pond in backyard to sit and enjoy and hear the soothing water fountain. All bills included so no worries, just relax and enjoy this goregeous classic home!