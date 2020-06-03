All apartments in San Antonio
227 Claudia Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:12 AM

227 Claudia Street

227 Claudia Street · (210) 789-1547
Location

227 Claudia Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1842 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Have the ultimate Texas escape when you rent this 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom San Antonio rental home, which sleeps 6 and features all of the modern comforts of your own home! Situated within the King William Historic District, you'll have the best of downtown at your fingertips! Recently restored by a local architect and interior designer, this elegant Victorian home, built in 1904, has a modern feel, while also maintaining the integrity of a historic home. The tastefully-appointed approx. 1842 square foot living space is the ideal lodging choice. From the moment you first walk through the front door, you will immediately feel at ease in this inviting abode, adorned with stunning hardwood floors, plush furniture, and upscale decor. The decor could have easily come out of Architectural Digest! Beautiful Koi Pond in backyard to sit and enjoy and hear the soothing water fountain. All bills included so no worries, just relax and enjoy this goregeous classic home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Claudia Street have any available units?
227 Claudia Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Claudia Street have?
Some of 227 Claudia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Claudia Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 Claudia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Claudia Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 Claudia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 227 Claudia Street offer parking?
No, 227 Claudia Street does not offer parking.
Does 227 Claudia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Claudia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Claudia Street have a pool?
No, 227 Claudia Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 Claudia Street have accessible units?
No, 227 Claudia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Claudia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Claudia Street has units with dishwashers.
