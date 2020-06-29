All apartments in San Antonio
226 NEWELL ST
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

226 NEWELL ST

226 Newell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

226 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 NEWELL ST have any available units?
226 NEWELL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 226 NEWELL ST currently offering any rent specials?
226 NEWELL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 NEWELL ST pet-friendly?
No, 226 NEWELL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 226 NEWELL ST offer parking?
No, 226 NEWELL ST does not offer parking.
Does 226 NEWELL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 NEWELL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 NEWELL ST have a pool?
No, 226 NEWELL ST does not have a pool.
Does 226 NEWELL ST have accessible units?
No, 226 NEWELL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 226 NEWELL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 NEWELL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 NEWELL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 NEWELL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
