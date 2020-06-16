22119 Advantage Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available August 1st! Wonderful 1 story home in Champion Springs! Open concept floor plan, island kitchen & stainless appliances! Master retreat has 2 closets, separate tub and shower & dbl vanities. Spacious secondary bedrooms & large backyard w/ deck! One year old AC system will keep you cool in the summer. Located in desirable Stone Oak close to shopping, entertainment, hospitals and great schools! Walk to Reagan or Las Lomas Elementary! You don't want to miss out! Available for rent August 1st $50 non refundable app fee for all adults over 18. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $600 non refundable pet fee per pet.