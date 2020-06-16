All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

22119 Advantage Run

22119 Advantage Run · (210) 483-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22119 Advantage Run, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available August 1st! Wonderful 1 story home in Champion Springs! Open concept floor plan, island kitchen & stainless appliances! Master retreat has 2 closets, separate tub and shower & dbl vanities. Spacious secondary bedrooms & large backyard w/ deck! One year old AC system will keep you cool in the summer. Located in desirable Stone Oak close to shopping, entertainment, hospitals and great schools! Walk to Reagan or Las Lomas Elementary! You don't want to miss out! Available for rent August 1st $50 non refundable app fee for all adults over 18. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $600 non refundable pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22119 Advantage Run have any available units?
22119 Advantage Run has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22119 Advantage Run have?
Some of 22119 Advantage Run's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22119 Advantage Run currently offering any rent specials?
22119 Advantage Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22119 Advantage Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 22119 Advantage Run is pet friendly.
Does 22119 Advantage Run offer parking?
Yes, 22119 Advantage Run does offer parking.
Does 22119 Advantage Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22119 Advantage Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22119 Advantage Run have a pool?
No, 22119 Advantage Run does not have a pool.
Does 22119 Advantage Run have accessible units?
No, 22119 Advantage Run does not have accessible units.
Does 22119 Advantage Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 22119 Advantage Run does not have units with dishwashers.
