2210 Rogers Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym bbq/grill internet access

Fresh yet classic, peaceful yet dynamic, this community offers a one-of-a-kind living experience! Live only minutes from Highway 151, 410 and 1604 in the prestigious Westover Hills near the Hyatt Hill Country Resort and Golf Course! Community amenities include jogging trails, a BBQ and cabana area, outdoor fireplace, fitness center, clubhouse and golf course views! Come home to a gorgeous apartment featuring spacious walk-in closets, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, elevated ceilings and a washer and dryer! These beautiful apartments feature open floor plans complete with spacious walk-in closets, elevated ceilings, an elegant kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets and it?s pre-wired for alarm, cable, phone and Internet! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.