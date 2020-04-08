All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 AM

2210 Rogers Road

2210 Rogers Road · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2210 Rogers Road, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,161

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
Fresh yet classic, peaceful yet dynamic, this community offers a one-of-a-kind living experience! Live only minutes from Highway 151, 410 and 1604 in the prestigious Westover Hills near the Hyatt Hill Country Resort and Golf Course! Community amenities include jogging trails, a BBQ and cabana area, outdoor fireplace, fitness center, clubhouse and golf course views! Come home to a gorgeous apartment featuring spacious walk-in closets, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, elevated ceilings and a washer and dryer! These beautiful apartments feature open floor plans complete with spacious walk-in closets, elevated ceilings, an elegant kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets and it?s pre-wired for alarm, cable, phone and Internet! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Rogers Road have any available units?
2210 Rogers Road has a unit available for $2,161 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Rogers Road have?
Some of 2210 Rogers Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Rogers Road currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Rogers Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Rogers Road pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Rogers Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2210 Rogers Road offer parking?
No, 2210 Rogers Road does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Rogers Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Rogers Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Rogers Road have a pool?
No, 2210 Rogers Road does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Rogers Road have accessible units?
No, 2210 Rogers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Rogers Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Rogers Road does not have units with dishwashers.
