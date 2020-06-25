219 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216 Greater Harmony Hils
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nice first floor two bedroom one bath unit. Good access to 281 and airport. Ceramic tile in living, dining, hall, kitchen and bath. Carpet in bedrooms. Very nicely updated in quiet complex with pool. call to see this one today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 W SILVER SANDS DR have any available units?
219 W SILVER SANDS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.