All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 219 W SILVER SANDS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
219 W SILVER SANDS DR
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

219 W SILVER SANDS DR

219 W Silver Sands Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

219 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nice first floor two bedroom one bath unit. Good access to 281 and airport. Ceramic tile in living, dining, hall, kitchen and bath. Carpet in bedrooms. Very nicely updated in quiet complex with pool. call to see this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 W SILVER SANDS DR have any available units?
219 W SILVER SANDS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 219 W SILVER SANDS DR currently offering any rent specials?
219 W SILVER SANDS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 W SILVER SANDS DR pet-friendly?
No, 219 W SILVER SANDS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 219 W SILVER SANDS DR offer parking?
No, 219 W SILVER SANDS DR does not offer parking.
Does 219 W SILVER SANDS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 W SILVER SANDS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 W SILVER SANDS DR have a pool?
Yes, 219 W SILVER SANDS DR has a pool.
Does 219 W SILVER SANDS DR have accessible units?
No, 219 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 219 W SILVER SANDS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 W SILVER SANDS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 W SILVER SANDS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio